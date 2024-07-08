Elon Musk Reacts After Report Reveals Democrats' Opposition To GOP Bill Requiring Proof Of US Citizenship for Federal Voting: 'Because They Want To...'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk has accused those opposing a bill requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to vote of intending to “cheat.”

What Happened: In a response to a post by Tim Pool, Musk expressed his views on Democrats reportedly trying to oppose the bill that mandates proof of U.S. citizenship for voting in federal elections.

He stated, “Because they want to cheat”.

Why It Matters: This post comes in the wake of a debate surrounding the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. The bill, introduced by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), and championed by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), requires state election officials to verify citizenship before issuing voter registration forms and necessitates individuals to provide proof of citizenship prior to registering to vote in federal elections.

On Friday, Johnson promoted the bill on the social media platform, X, asserting that the SAVE Act will "safeguard our elections by ensuring only American citizens vote in federal elections."

Musk has been vocal about his stance on voting rights and citizenship. He previously criticized the Democratic Party's opposition to a GOP bill that includes a citizenship question in the 2030 census.

He previously expressed concerns about the potential for non-citizens to influence election outcomes, stating, "Unanimous Democrat opposition to requiring citizenship for apportionment of House seats and Presidential electoral college votes says it all."

