Elon Musk Says 2024 Will Probably Be 'Last Election Actually Decided By US Citizens' After Dems Oppose Census Citizenship Question

Loading... Loading...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has criticized the Democratic Party’s opposition to a GOP bill that includes a citizenship question in the 2030 census. This comes amid concerns about immigration influx in the country

What Happened: On Thursday, Musk took to X to express his views on the recently passed GOP bill that adds a citizenship question to the 2030 census.

He stated, “Unanimous Democrat opposition to requiring citizenship for apportionment of House seats and Presidential electoral college votes says it all.”

In a subsequent post, Musk suggested that the Democratic Party’s goal is to “disenfranchise US citizens by importing as many illegal immigrants as possible.”

“Given the massive influx of illegals from every country on Earth, 2024 will probably be the last election actually decided by US citizens,” he added.

See Also: Russia Lashes Out After David Cameron Says Ukraine Has The ‘Right’ To Use British Weapons, Threatens To T

Why It Matters: Musk’s comments come in the wake of the House of Representatives passing a bill to add a citizenship question to the next U.S. census, with zero Democrats voting in favor, according to Fox News. This bill has sparked a heated debate on the implications of including such a question in the census.

In April, he called for an easier process to facilitate legal immigration while discussing the hardships of immigration of skilled labor and the paranoia of visa rejection.

Moreover, a recent rebound in U.S. immigration levels has surpassed pre-Covid-19 pandemic trends by 1.8 million. According to Goldman Sachs, immigration has helped stabilize wages and inflation, thereby preventing the U.S. economy from overheating.

Read Next: Russian Troops Enter US Military Base In Niger, Trump’s Views On Presidential Immunity And More: Top Political Updates

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.