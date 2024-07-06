Basketball Player Trae Young Now Drives A Blue Wrapped Cybertruck Nicknamed 'SnowMobile'

Loading... Loading...

American basketball player Trae Young has seemingly taken delivery of a Tesla Inc Cybertruck and wrapped it in a blue resemblant of snow and winters.

What Happened: Young shared pictures of his blue-wrapped Cybertruck on X and Instagram on Friday. The pictures were captioned ‘Sometimes you gotta pop out….,’ from rapper Kendrick Lamar‘s popular song ‘Not Like Us.’

Young also nicknamed his truck the ‘SnowMobile’ after Batman’s bat-themed Batmobile.

The Cybertruck’s stainless steel body allows no exterior paint. However, customers can wrap the truck, either with wraps available at Tesla’s online shop, or more individualistic wraps from third-party customizers.

Rapper Lil Baby showcased his red-wrapped Cybertruck on Instagram over the week, resembling Marvel superhero Deadpool with intermittent black in its body and wheels.

The rapper, however, was seemingly going for a big, angular red apple. Footballer Isaiah Simmons also recently took delivery of a Cybertruck and wrapped it in matte white with white wheel caps which Tesla CEO Elon Musk commended as ‘Nice.’

Why It Matters: Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck in November. Since then, several celebrities and popular names have taken delivery of it including Justin Bieber, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Serena Williams, and Lady Gaga.

The celebrity status of the Cybertruck is likely due to the vehicle’s unconventional design, high price point, and the few units available on the road. The vehicle pricing starts at $79,990 for the all-wheel drive version and $99,990 for the more premium Cyberbeast version.

A lower-priced rear-wheel drive version of the truck will be available in 2025, as per the company website, starting at $60,990.

Tesla is currently scaling the production of the Cybertruck and aims to make 250,000 annually by 2025. For now, the company has touched a weekly production rate of 1,300 Cybertrucks, Musk said at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting earlier this month. The EV maker is looking to increase it further this year to touch 2,500 units by year-end, he added.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock