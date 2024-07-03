Google Messages Suddenly Removes 'No Encryption' Icon From iPhone RCS Chats

Loading... Loading...

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google Messages has removed the icon indicating the lack of end-to-end encryption (E2EE) in RCS chats with Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone users.

What Happened: As of last week, Google Messages displayed a crossed-out lock icon in Android-iPhone RCS conversations, signifying the absence of E2EE. This was due to Google’s unique E2EE implementation for individual and group chats.

However, on Tuesday, the crossed-out lock icon was removed from iOS-Android conversations. This change seems to be a server-side adjustment with the recent beta versions of Google Messages, reported 9To5Mac.

In the past, the majority of users saw this icon when interacting with Android users who did not use Google Messages as their messaging app.

In a way, this highlights the current state of SMS communications. Mentioning the absence of encryption in Android-iOS chats is redundant since end users currently have no way to enable it, the report noted.

Why It Matters: Apple has expressed interest in adding encryption to the RCS Universal Profile standard, but it remains uncertain whether this will be implemented by the time iOS 18 is released in the fall. Google is expected to adopt this standardized approach once it becomes available.

Meanwhile, Google Messages is also focusing on improving support and informing users about “cross-platform RCS chats” ahead of the iOS 18 launch, the report noted.

