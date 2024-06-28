Elon Musk Says It's 'Worth Watching' As Robert Kennedy Jr Answers Questions On The 'Real Debate'

Loading... Loading...

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., running as an independent candidate for president, did not meet the criteria to participate in the first presidential debate featuring President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The former Democrat did not sit at home and watch his potential opponents debate on Thursday night, but decided to host an alternative event dubbed the "Real Debate."

What Happened: The debate which was hosted by John Stossel, was conducted during the same time as the one on CNN. The live debate from the cable network was put on a screen and when Kennedy Jr. was answering the question, the live video was paused.

In the beginning, Kennedy Jr. thanked Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for livestreaming the debate on X, formerly Twitter. The independent candidate said that he is not complaining, but what's happening with the debate is really troubling for the democracy.

During the debate Kennedy Jr. targeted both Biden and Trump saying this is why they kept him out of debate. Answering the first question about Trump's 10% tariffs, he said, "These two men are the people who ran up the deficit that's causing inflation."

When asked about the lawsuits against Trump, Kennedy Jr. said, "President Biden made the play," adding that using the federal government's powers to abuse a political opponent is an abuse of power.

After the age-related question was asked on CNN, Stossel asked Kennedy Jr. how he keeps himself healthy, to which the independent candidate replied by saying that he hikes and goes to the gym every day. Kennedy Jr. also said that he doesn't like processed food and tries to do intermittent fasting.

Before Kennedy Jr.'s debate went live, Musk shared a post by Stossel and said that this debate is "worth watching."

