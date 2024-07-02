EXCLUSIVE: La Rosa Onboards 200 Agents in June, Targets 4K by Year-End

Loading... Loading...

La Rosa Holdings Corp LRHC announced a milestone: onboarding over 200 agents in the month of June.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of the Company, commented, “Our transparent and easy-to-understand model is more agent-centric, providing unparalleled opportunities for agents to thrive and succeed in the competitive real estate market. We anticipate exceeding 4,000 agents by the end of this year, which would represent a 62% increase in our agent count since going public in October 2023."

"Our focus on innovation, education, and community has created a strong foundation for our agents to thrive.,” concluded Mr. La Rosa.

La Rosa Holdings provides both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services and offers technology-based products and services to its sales agents and franchise agents.

La Rosa’s business model is structured around internal services for agents and external services for the public, including residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management.

The Company has 22 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices and branches located in Florida, California, Texas, and Georgia. The Company also has 15 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices and branches and two affiliated real estate brokerage offices in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Price Action: LRHC shares closed lower by 12.8% to $1.84 at Monday.

