Elon Musk Says 'Lying On This Platform Doesn't Work Anymore' After Biden VP Kamala Harris Gets Community Noted On X After Posting About Trump

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk has challenged Vice President Kamala Harris’s assertions regarding former President Donald Trump’s stance on a national abortion ban, after her post on X, formerly Twitter, got flagged by the Community Notes feature.

What Happened: On Sunday, VP Harris took to her official X account and said Trump intended to enforce a nationwide abortion ban.

Soon, a community note appeared on her post saying, “President Trump has repeatedly said he will not sign a national abortion ban” along with links from BBC, CNBC, NYT, and Truth Social.

By Monday afternoon, the community note attached to Harris’s post had vanished. However, Musk shared a screenshot of her post along with the community note, questioning the accuracy of her statement.

See Also: As Trump Prepares For Comeback, Latest Pew Poll Reveals Which Presidential Candidate Rest Of World Prefers

“When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn't work anymore,” he posted on X.

The Biden-Harris campaign responded to Musk's accusation with a scathing remark. “Elon Musk can Google it: Donald Trump wants to ban abortion nationwide, allow his allies to ban medication abortion and contraception, and use the power of the government to harass and punish women,” campaign spokesperson James Singer said in a statement, reported The Hill.

Why It Matters: Trump’s position on abortion has been a hot-button issue throughout the campaign. He had initially stated that abortion laws should be left to individual states, refraining from taking a stand on a federal ban. However, he later stated that he would not sign a federal ban as Roe v. Wade had been overturned.

Meanwhile, Musk has repeatedly praised the Community Notes feature for its accuracy in identifying misleading posts. He has previously credited the feature for contributing to making X the “best source of truth.” His statement came after it flagged a post by President Joe Biden about inflation and the economy.

However, the feature has also faced criticism for inaccuracies, such as when it erroneously flagged a graphic video shared by Donald Trump Jr. as fake.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: Mark Cuban Asked ChatGPT To Analyze First Trump-Biden Debate And Judge The Duo’s Communication Skills, Professionalism — Here Is What The Bot Said

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.