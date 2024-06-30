Mark Cuban Asked ChatGPT To Analyze First Trump-Biden Debate And Judge The Duo's Communication Skills, Professionalism — Here Is What The Bot Said

Loading... Loading...

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban, one of the most famous investors on the TV show “Shark Tank,” asked OpenAI’s ChatGPT to dissect the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

What Happened: On Sunday, Cuban took to X, formerly Twitter, and revealed that he employed ChatGPT to assess the debate. He tasked the AI tool with determining who would be the most suitable for a job based on their responses.

The AI chatbot’s evaluation was grounded on various factors, such as communication skills, clarity, problem-solving abilities, and overall professionalism.

ChatGPT acknowledged Biden’s long-standing experience in public service and his empathy and social awareness. However, it also highlighted that the President’s responses were unclear and disjointed, raising questions about his communication skills.

See Also: Jeff Bezos Doubled Productivity At Amazon In Its Infancy By Simply Buying A Table: ‘The Most Brilliant Idea I’ve Ever Heard’

Similarly, the chatbot perceived Trump as assertive and confident, demonstrating strong leadership qualities. However, the AI chatbot underscored the former President’s emphasis on economic achievements and tax policies while noting that he overstated several points and evaded providing specific information.

“Based on the debate performance alone, it would be challenging to decisively hire either candidate without further evaluation of their professional capabilities and specific job fit.”

Why It Matters: Biden’s top advisors have attributed his inability to counter Trump’s repeated false claims to a lack of rest and poor preparation, despite warnings from his aides.

Bill Ackman has also expressed concerns about the stress on Biden, contributing to his “neurological deterioration.” He also criticized First Lady Jill Biden for putting her interests ahead of the country’s health and safety.

Meanwhile, incumbent President Biden has acknowledged his tepid debate performance. On Friday, at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, the President said, “Folks, I don’t walk as easily as I used to, I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to, I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth.”

He went on to say, “I know right from wrong and I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done. And I know like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down, you get back up.”

Photo by Joe Seer on Shutterstock

Read Next: Mark Cuban Falls Victim To This Common Account Takeover Tactic By Hackers And Loses Access To His Gmail: Here’s How You Can Avoid It

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.