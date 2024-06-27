Trump Attacks, Biden Defends In High Stakes, No Audience Debate — President Appears To Freeze And Fumble

Loading... Loading...

The first presidential debate took place on Thursday at 9 PM EDT in Atlanta, Georgia, between incumbent Joe Biden and Republican-rival Donald Trump.

Historically, debates have taken place after the candidates officially receive their party nominations. However, Biden and Trump are still the presumptive nominees this evening.

The debate, hosted by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, had no studio audience. The network disallowed White House pool reporters from being present at the event.

Earlier, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social, owned by Trump Media and Technology Group DJT, and criticized Biden, saying he is a "threat to democracy."

The pressure is intense for both candidates. After two consecutive weeks of leading Trump, Biden is now tied with the former president in the latest Morning Consult poll.

Biden is contending with issues related to his age, rising living costs, immigration, and his administration’s approach to the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Trump on the other hand is facing two pending criminal charges related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden.

The Debate Starts With The Hot Topic: Economy

When asked about what Biden has to say to voters who think that the economy is worse off under his presidency than his predecessor. Biden says he had to deal with what Trump left him. "By the time he left things were in chaos."

Biden stressed his humble origins when referencing the rising cost of living in the country.

Trump says the things they never got the credit for was for getting America through COVID. He targets Biden saying that the only jobs Biden created were for "illegal immigrants."

"We had the greatest economy in the history of our country," began Trump. The ex-president said when COVID-19 hit, he took steps to ensure another great depression didn't take place. "Inflation is absolutely killing us," said Trump about the current state of affairs.

"He rewarded the wealthy." He is the only president after Hoover under which more jobs were lost.

Trump was asked on the imposition of a 10% tariff. The ex-president said it would be China that would end up paying it.

The ex-president credited his tax cuts for saving the economy during the COVID-19 era. "We were ready to start paying down the debt." "I gave him an unbelievable situation."

"We are like a third world nation," said Trump and accused Biden of going after his political opponents with respect to the U.S. standing in the world.

"This man is going to single-handedly social security," Trump targeted Biden. Trump repeatedly says that the U.S. is no longer respected, "what this man has done is absolutely criminal."

The Candidates Spar Over Abortion

Trump said he put three Supreme Court justices and took credit for turning for Joe Vs Wade. Trump says like Ronald Regan he believes in "exception," referring to abortion rules.

Biden said he supports Joe Vs Wade in terms of the limit on abortion time. "A doctor should be making this decision."

He said Trump's leave-it-to-the-states position is "like saying you're going to turn civil rights back to the states."

"He is willing to rip the baby off out of the womb in the ninth month and kill the baby," said Trump. Biden responded by saying, "You're lying!" He stressed that Democrats weren't for late-term abortions.

Biden Fumbles And Fumbles, Before Finally Regaining Composure

Biden faced early challenges in the debate, occasionally losing his train of thought and experiencing significant pauses. He encountered difficulties when discussing his plans for enhancing the U.S. healthcare system.

Before trailing off, Biden said, “Making sure that we're able to make every single solitary person eligible for what I've been able to do with, the eh, COVID. Excuse me, with dealing with everything we have to do with…”

In response to the president’s stumble, Trump remarked, “He did beat Medicare. He beat it to death, and he's destroying Medicare.”

The ex-president also quipped, “I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don't think he knows what he said either.”

Fiery Exchange On Immigration

Trump said Biden is allowing "people that are from prisons, people that are from mental institutions, insane asylum, terrorists" into the country. "We have the largest number of terrorists coming into our country right now…not just in South America all over the world," Trump added.

"Every single thing he says is a lie. Every single one," Biden said. He went on to say that when Trump was president he separated mothers from their babies, but since he came to power there are 40% of people coming across borders illegally.

"We had the safest border in the history of our country," Trump said, "All he had to was leave it." Trump says "We have the largest number of terrorists coming into our country right now."

Biden says when Trump was president he separated mothers from their babies, but since he came to power there are 40% of people coming across borders illegally.

"We have to get a lot of these people out, and we have to get them out fast," says Trump about undocumented immigrants. He added that these people are living in luxury places whereas the veterans are living in the worst possible situation today.



Biden-Trump Take Potshots Over Foreign Policy

"If we had a real President, a president that was respected by Putin, he would have never invaded Ukraine," said Trump on the ongoing Russia and Ukraine war. "He never would have invaded Ukraine, never, just like Israel wouldn't have been invaded in a million years by Hamas, because Iran was broke with me. I wouldn't let anybody do business with them. They ran out of money."

"That's why you had not terror at all under my administration," says Trump.

When asked if Putin's conditions are acceptable including Ukraine being barred from joining NATO and Russia retaining occupied territories in the country, Trump says it is not acceptable.

Trump also stated his intention to negotiate an end to the war within weeks, pointing to the period between his election and inauguration. "I will have that war settled," he said.

Biden says Putin is a war criminal. He wants all of Ukraine. He said that we give Ukraine weapons and not money.



Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.