Biden Acknowledges Tepid Debate Performance At North Carolina Rally, Says 'I Don't Walk As Easily As I Used To...But I Know How To Tell The Truth'

In the aftermath of the first presidential debate, President Joe Biden conceded that his performance might not have been up to par with previous ones. However, he underscored his dedication to truth-telling.

What Happened: On the Thursday evening debate, Biden was largely overshadowed by former President Donald Trump. He then made a stop at a Waffle House in Atlanta and went to host a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina that was scheduled for Friday.

Biden later posted a video from the rally on his official X, formerly Twitter, account. In the video, he can be seen saying, “Folks, I don't walk as easily as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth.”

Amid cheers from his supporters, he went on to say, “I know right from wrong and I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done. And I know like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down, you get back up.”

Why It Matters: His rally in Raleigh was described as a “night and day” difference from his debate performance by several supporters. Biden showcased a louder and more dynamic voice at the North Carolina state fairgrounds, vowing to continue fighting against what he framed as an existential threat to America, reported The Guardian.

During a 15-minute speech in a sweltering building where at least one person fainted, President Biden addressed a range of issues, including high-speed internet and border security.

Brenda Pollard, a delegate to the Democratic National Convention from Durham, North Carolina said, “Night and day,” adding, “I mean, to me, today was who he is. And there it is, just like I just said, he's energized by the people. Last night he didn't have that. That's no excuse, but I think it played a factor in it.”

