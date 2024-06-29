Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Says Can't Imagine What Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping, And Other US Adversaries 'Were Thinking Watching The First 10 Minutes' Of Biden Vs. Trump Debate: 'That Was Brutal'

Loading... Loading...

On Friday, Kevin O’Leary, renowned entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star, voiced his disapproval of President Joe Biden’s performance in the first presidential debate.

What Happened: While appearing on an episode of CNBC’s Last Call, O’Leary criticized Biden’s performance saying, “There is no other word to say other than that was brutal.”

He also expressed concern about the potential reactions of U.S. adversaries like Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, and the Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un. “I can’t imagine what adversaries were thinking watching the first 10 minutes,” he said.

Why It Matters: The first 2024 presidential debate, featuring Biden and former President Donald Trump, was marked by Biden’s struggle to articulate his points clearly. This performance has raised concerns about Biden’s leadership capabilities, with European allies of the U.S. even calling for his resignation.

In the aftermath of Thursday’s debate and continuing into Friday morning, figures like Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, and Gavin Newsom gained significant attention in the news and on social media as possible alternatives to Biden.

Meanwhile, following the debate, Biden acknowledged his lackluster performance during a rally in North Carolina, stating, “I don’t walk as easily as I used to, I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to, I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth.”

