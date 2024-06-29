Elon Musk Responds To Vivek Ramaswamy As To Who's Running The Country After Trump-Biden Debate: 'Maybe Nobody'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk gave a cryptic response to a comment from former GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy about who’s actually running the country, following the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

What Happened: On Friday, Musk responded to a tweet by Vivek Ramaswamy, who questioned who is really running the country if not President Biden.

Musk’s response, “Maybe nobody”, adds to his history of critical comments toward Biden and the current administration.

Previously, Musk has been openly critical of Biden and his policies, dismissing both Biden and former President Trump as “talking puppets” during the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections.

He also criticized Biden’s administration for the $42.5 billion rural high-speed internet plan, calling it an “outrageous waste of taxpayer money."

This comes at a time when there are murmurs about possible replacements for Biden, including Gavin Newsom, Hillary Clinton, and Michelle Obama.

Why It Matters: Musk’s comments come amidst a series of posts where he has expressed his views on the presidential debates and the candidates. He had earlier remarked that the first presidential debate was a “clear victory…for memes”, indicating his lack of faith in the political discourse.

He also showed interest in the “Real Debate” hosted by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate for president, who was not allowed to participate in the official presidential debate. This suggests Musk’s inclination towards alternative voices in the political arena.

Musk’s latest comment, though cryptic, continues to reflect his skepticism toward the current administration and the political landscape at large.

