Elon Musk Says Trump-Biden Debate Was 'Setup For A Switch:' 'They're Just Talking Puppets'

The first presidential debate in the run up to the 2024 elections has elicited a strong response from Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, who dismissed both the candidates, former President Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden, as "talking puppets."

What Happened: Musk, who has so far been openly critical of Biden and his policies, has also taken a snipe Trump, in one of his first reactions to the debate.

Responding to venture capitalist David Sacks, Musk said, "They're just talking puppets. It was a setup for a switch."

Musk previously revealed that Trump calls him "out of the blue for no reason." He did say the former president is "very nice when he calls."

He also disclosed that Trump is a "huge fan" of the Tesla Cybertruck.

Earlier this year, a report suggested that Musk is becoming more like Trump, due to his penchant for controversies and self-promotion.

The debate, hosted by CNN, had no studio audience or White House reporters at the event.

Trump and Biden are still just presumptive nominees – they have not yet been nominated officially by their respective parties.

Debate Increases Anxiety In Democrat Camp

However, the debate has reportedly not gone down well with some in the Democratic circles, resulting in panic and anxiety about his ability to secure a second term.

"Biden sounds hoarse, looks tired and is babbling. He is reaffirming everything voters already perceived," said one Democratic strategist, according to a report by NBC News.

"President Biden can’t win. This debate is a nail in the political coffin."

Trump Ties Biden After Trailing For 2 Weeks

Both the 2024 presidential candidates were tied ahead of the debate, after Trump trailed Biden for two weeks, according to the latest Morning Consult poll.

The poll shows both Trump and Biden tied at 44%, with 12% saying they either want someone else or that they don't know who to vote for.

Among Democrats, 87% have picked Biden as their top choice, while Republicans feel slightly stronger about Trump as their pick, at 89%.

Trump continued to lead when it comes to independent voters, with 37% of those polled saying they would vote for the former president. Biden came in second at 34%, registering a 1 percentage point decline.

