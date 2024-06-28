This Is Where Joe Biden Went After Being Outperformed By Donald Trump In Presidential Debate

Loading... Loading...

After a CNN debate that saw former President Donald Trump outshining him, President Joe Biden went to the Atlanta area Waffle House where he expressed his belief that he performed well against the ex-president.

What Happened: Despite the perception of Trump’s superior performance in the debate, Biden expressed confidence in his own showing. Speaking at an Atlanta Waffle House, he said, “I think we did well,” and dismissed concerns about his performance, attributing difficulties to debating a person he labeled as a “liar,” Fox News reported on Friday.

Biden is now preparing to host a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina this Friday.

The Raleigh rally, following the first presidential debate for this election, will feature special guests including Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Fat Joe and multi-platinum artist E-40, CBS 17 reported. The venue for the rally, the Jim Graham Building at the state fairgrounds, was already prepared on Thursday.

This visit marks President Biden’s third trip to Raleigh in five months. His previous visits, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, were part of a campaign to push for more affordable healthcare in the state.

A CNN poll revealed that registered voters who watched the debate largely believe Trump outperformed Biden. The poll also indicated a lack of confidence in Biden’s ability to lead the country, though the debate had minimal impact on voters’ presidential choice.

Why It Matters: The first presidential debate was a high-stakes event that took place in Atlanta, Georgia, with no studio audience. The debate was hosted by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. The absence of White House pool reporters was a notable feature of the event.

Following the debate, Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized both candidates, dismissing them as “talking puppets.”

