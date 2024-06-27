Marjorie Taylor Greene Seethes At Australian Journalist Over Accepting 2024 Election Results: 'People Like You Can't Be Taken Seriously'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview with an Australian TV news anchor, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) refused to commit to accepting the results of the 2024 presidential election, sparking a heated exchange.

What Happened: The interview, which aired on Wednesday, initially focused on Julian Assange before veering into the topic of the 2024 election results, reported The Hill. When asked if she would accept the results if President Joe Biden won over former President Donald Trump, Greene criticized the questions as off-topic.

When the anchor, Sarah Ferguson, mentioned Greene’s refusal to accept Biden’s 2020 victory and her support for the jailed Jan. 6 rioters, Greene interrupted, questioning Ferguson’s professionalism.

Despite the anchor’s persistence, Greene continued to steer the conversation back to Assange, criticizing the media’s portrayal of the Capitol attack and the DOJ’s alleged targeting of political enemies.

At one point Greene said, “I don't usually do interviews like this because people like you can't be taken seriously.”

When Ferguson reiterated her election result question, Greene questioned the journalist’s affiliation and suggested she was following orders from the Democratic Party. The interview concluded with Ferguson thanking Greene for her time.

See Also: DeSantis Says Cannabis Legalization Amendment Will Protect Weed Rights Better Than 1st, 2nd Amendments Protect Free Speech, Gun Rights

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Greene has been involved in a controversial interview. Earlier this year, she had a heated exchange with a former BBC host at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort where she accused the left and the media of propagating more conspiracy theories than the right.

Greene has also been known for her confrontational behavior within the Republican party. In 2023, she publicly insulted fellow conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on the House floor, accusing her of plagiarizing articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

Her controversial remarks have also extended to the President. In 2023, Greene faced backlash for calling Biden an ‘old fool’ in an ageist comment, questioning how history would remember him.

Read Next: Bernie Sanders: ‘Ozempic Will Likely Become One Of The Best-Selling Pharmaceutical Products In History’ — Americans Shouldn’t Pay 10-15X More

Image credits: Shutterstock