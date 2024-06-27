Former Tesla Executive Martin Viecha Drives Home 'Absurdly Fast' Model 3 Performance With FSD After Considering Rival EV Models: 'Premium Sedan That's Porsche-Fast'

Loading... Loading...

Former Tesla Inc TSLA Investor Relations head Martin Viecha said on Wednesday that he eventually took delivery of a Model 3 Performance, despite considering rival EV models.

What Happened: Viecha took to X to note that his new ride is “absurdly fast” and better than his previous Model 3.

“Most importantly, I’d go as far as saying it’s too affordable for what it is – a premium sedan that’s Porsche-fast,” Viecha wrote. “I keep looking for excuses to drive it whenever I can. Puts a smile on my face every time, it’s a 500 bhp go-kart!”

Viecha, however, clarified in a later post that Porsche cars are in a league of their own and its RS versions are hardcore track cars whose price reflects that. “But Model P3D is my ultimate fun machine, just *so* *much* *power*, and a lot of fun around the corners too,” he wrote while urging others to try it.

Why It Matters: The Model 3 Performance has a starting price of $54,990 in the U.S. and can go from rest to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds. The vehicle, with an EPA-estimated range of 303 miles, is also eligible for a $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

Viecha said last month that he considered purchasing a new family electric car from a rival brand but later scrapped the plan as they don’t have Tesla's full self-driving (FSD) advanced driver assistance software which is expected to enable vehicle autonomy in due time.

While FSD doesn’t make vehicles autonomous and requires active driver supervision, it allows for auto lane changes and traffic navigations.

Interestingly, Viecha eventually also bought the very car he teased. Tesla unveiled the refreshed Model 3 in the U.S. in January and listed two vehicle variants, namely rear-wheel drive and long-range. The Performance variant was mysteriously absent.

Viecha himself confirmed the Performance variant’s arrival in late January. "You should get the Performance one, once that comes out," Viecha wrote to television presenter James May. Tesla eventually launched the variant in the U.S. in April.

