Tesla Executive Confirms Incoming New Model 3 Performance Variant

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA executive Martin Viecha on Friday confirmed that the company will release a refreshed Model 3 Performance variant in the future.

What Happened: “You should get the Performance one, once that comes out,” Viecha wrote to television presenter James May who recently bought a new Model 3.

May was one of the presenters of the popular motoring show Top Gear and took to X Friday to reveal his new car. Viecha, who is head of investor relations at Tesla, is seemingly a fan.

Where Did The Performance Go: Tesla unveiled the refreshed Model 3 in the U.S. earlier this month. The company listed two variants of the car, namely rear-wheel drive and long-range, priced at $38,990 and $45,990, respectively. However, the Performance variant was no longer listed on the website.

Tesla initially launched the refreshed Model 3 in China in late August. Even in the Asian country, the EV giant has listed only the rear-wheel drive and long-range versions.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Elon Musk Clarifies Dojo Comments: Initially Gave Low Success Odds To Tesla And SpaceX Too

Tesla Model 3 on display at the Motor Expo 2023. Photo via Shutterstock