'Model 3 Performance Is Awesome,' Says Elon Musk To Comparison Between Tesla EV Sedan And Ferrari 12Cilindri

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Friday touted the abilities of its new Model 3 Performance when compared to Ferrari’s latest 12 Cilindri.

What Happened: “The new Model 3 Performance is awesome,” Musk said in response to a Tesla enthusiast who compared the latest offering from Tesla with Ferrari’s 12Cilindri GT.

The 12Cilindri from Ferrari was unveiled to the public on Thursday at Miami Beach. The vehicle, Ferrari says, is inspired by Grand Tourers of the 1950s and ’60s and starts at a whopping €395,000 ($425,553). The vehicle offers a max power of 818 hp, can go from 0-100km/h (0-62 mph) in 2.9 seconds, and has a maximum speed of over 340km/h (211mph).

In comparison, the Model 3 Performance has a top speed of 163 mph, can go from 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds, and can enable over 500 hp on an electric powertrain. Model 3 Performance, however, starts at just $53,990 without including an EV tax credit of $7,500.

The New Model 3 Performance: In January, Tesla introduced the updated Model 3 in the U.S., initially offering two variants: rear-wheel drive and long-range. The Performance variant was conspicuously absent from the listings. However, a company executive affirmed its forthcoming availability.

Tesla launched its new Model 3 Performance in the U.S. last month. While it was priced at $52,990 at the time of launch, it is now priced at $53,990 after a price hike of $1000.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: NHTSA Closes 3-Year-Old Probe Into Tesla Model X, S Vehicles Over Failure Of Touchscreen, Loss Of Rearview Camera Display

Photo by Grzegorz Czapski Via Shutterstock