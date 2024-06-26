Steve Jobs' 1984 Macintosh Ad Suit Goes Under The Hammer: Could Be Among Top Ten Most Expensive Suits In The World

Loading... Loading...

In a unique opportunity for Apple enthusiasts, Steve Jobs’ iconic blue pin-striped suit, worn in the 1984 Macintosh ad, is up for auction.

What Happened: The suit is part of an auction featuring clothing worn by the former Apple CEO. The auction, conducted by Julien’s Auctions, describes the suit as “100% cupro with thin vertical stripes, two front pockets, one breast pocket, three interior pockets, grey buttons, a cream silk-blend lining, size tag reads ’39/49.”

The suit also comes with a pair of matching dress pants, size 39L. The starting bid for it is $5,000 and it’s expected to bring up to $30,000.

credit: juliensauctions.com

Also included in the auction is a vintage Apple Macintosh pin found in the pocket and the original wooden hanger. However, the white shirt Jobs wore in the ad is not included.

credit: juliensauctions.com

Other items from Jobs’ wardrobe are also up for bid, including a taupe and white striped wool, and a two-piece suit by DiMitri Couture. “Jobs was photographed wearing the suit to his friend Ben Rosen’s 1980 retirement party from Morgan Stanley, in Palo Alto, California,” according to the site.

There are also two ties, one from Wilkes Bashford San Francisco and the other a brown silk Polo Ralph Lauren brand necktie up for auction. Both ties are expected to bring up to $2000.

The auction items were first spotted by AppleInsider.

Why It Matters: Previously, it was reported that Jobs significantly shaped his career and wealth at Pixar Animation Studios after being ousted from Apple in 1985.

His return to Apple in the late 90s marked a significant turnaround for the company. Jobs’ marketing acumen played a crucial role in this turnaround, focusing on the values of what he wanted Apple to be known for rather than pushing product details to prospective buyers.

Items related to Jobs often fetch high prices at auction. For instance, a $4.01 check he wrote to RadioShack sold for over $46,000 in December. In March earlier this year, a signed business card by Jobs from 1983 set a new record as the most expensive business card ever sold, fetching $181,183, far surpassing the pre-auction estimate of $10,000.

If true to its estimate, the suits get auctioned at between $10,000 to $30,000, they might end up getting listed among the top 10 most expensive suits in the world, which includes the likes of Dormeuil Vanquish II ( $1 million), Kiton K50 ($1 million) and Stuart Hughes Diamond Edition ($600,000).

Photo courtesy: Anthony Sigalas on Flickr

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.