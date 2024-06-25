Trump's Confidential Mess At Mar-A-Lago: New FBI Photos Show Chaotic Documents Storage

Loading... Loading...

Newly released photographs from the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago depict the disorganized manner in which former President Donald Trump stored classified documents. The images, released amid a delayed investigation, show a chaotic scene at the Florida resort.

What Happened: The photos, released on Friday, show classified documents haphazardly stored alongside clothing, picture frames, and Christmas ornaments, reported Axios. The documents were found in boxes marked “confidential” and “secret,” along with a collection of dated newspaper clippings, golf shirts, and binders.

Prosecutors, in response to a motion from Trump’s legal team, revealed that the documents were found in a state of disarray, with “no apparent organization whatsoever.” The government’s response argued against Trump’s claim that investigators had disrupted the boxes’ contents, stating that the agents had maintained the integrity of each container.

Trump’s attorneys found classified docs in his bedroom months after raid

“This is not a case where reams of identically-sized documents were stacked neatly in file folders or redwelds, arrayed perfectly within a box,” the government’s response read.

Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Case Judge Clashes With Federal Prosecutor Over Request To Restrict Ex-President’s Comments

See Also: Nevada Judge Dismisses Case Against ‘Fake Electors’ Claiming Trump Won The State In 2020 Presidential Ele

Why It Matters: This case has been a point of contention since early 2024 when a report suggested that the FBI may have overlooked key evidence during their search of Trump’s estate.

Later in May, more classified documents were reportedly found in Trump’s bedroom, leading to disbelief from the presiding Judge Beryl Howell.

The situation escalated in June when Judge Aileen Cannon clashed with a federal prosecutor over a request to limit Trump’s potentially harmful remarks about law enforcement agents involved in his case.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Cathie Wood Endorses Trump Over Biden For 2024 Elections, Says ‘I Am A Voter When It Comes To Economics’