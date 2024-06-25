UPS Stock Rises After FedEx Earnings Beat

Loading... Loading...

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS shares are trading higher after-hours Tuesday after Fed Ex Corp FDX posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The Details

FedEx reported fourth-quarter revenue of $22.1 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $22.06 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported earnings per share of $5.41, which beat a Street consensus estimate of $5.37.

UPS shares moved lower in sympathy with FedEx shares Tuesday based on uncertainty ahead of the earnings report. UPS ended Tuesday's regular session down 3.04% at $134.38 per share.

UPS is set to report its next quarterly financial results on July 23 before the market opens.

Related News: Rivian Cuts Costs By 35%: What’s Going On With Rivian’s Stock?

UPS Stock Prediction 2024

Equity research can be a valuable source of information for learning about a company's fundamentals. Analysts create financial models based on the fundamentals and expected future earnings of a company to arrive at a price target and recommendation for the stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service have an average one-year price target of $156, representing an expected upside of 16.11%.

Because of differences in assumptions, analysts can arrive at very different price targets and recommendations.

UPS Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, United Parcel Service shares are up 2.34% after-hours at $137.50 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock