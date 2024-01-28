Elon Musk's X Blocks Taylor Swift Searches Amid Deepfake Dilemma

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, has reportedly temporarily halted searches for pop icon Taylor Swift. This action comes in response to the spread of explicit AI-generated images of the singer.

What Happened: The block was implemented over the weekend following the widespread online circulation of so-called “deepfake” images of Swift. “Deepfake” is a term used to describe realistic images and audio created using artificial intelligence, often used to falsely depict individuals in compromising situations without their consent.

Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at X, stated that the action was temporary and taken “with an abundance of caution as we prioritize safety on this issue.” Swift has not yet made a public statement regarding the issue, reported The Financial Times.

Musk, who acquired X for $44bn in October 2022, has previously cut back on content policing resources and relaxed moderation policies, citing free speech ideals. However, this incident comes as X and other social media giants, including Meta, TikTok, and Google’s YouTube, face increasing pressure to address the misuse of deepfake technology.

Despite the platform’s official safety account stating that posting “Non-Consensual Nudity (NCN) images” was “strictly prohibited,” the faked Swift images were viewed millions of times before removal. This led to the drastic measure of blocking searches for one of the world’s biggest stars.

Why It Matters: AI-generated explicit images of Swift had been circulating on social media, raising concerns about the potential misuse of AI technology. The images were viewed by millions before being removed from the platform, but the threat of their continued circulation on less regulated channels remains.

As the U.S. election cycle looms, artificial intelligence-generated deepfakes are creating a buzz on social media, duping several public figures and laying bare the risks of manipulated media.

Fabricated explicit images of Swift, voice alterations of U.S. President Joe Biden, and videos featuring deceased children have been widely shared, causing worry among lawmakers and citizens alike.

Photo by Brian Friedman on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.