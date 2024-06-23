Trump Tells Faith Coalition 'Christianity Will Not Be Safe' Under A Second Biden Term: 'Your Religion Certainly Will Be ... In Tatters'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent faith group gathering, former President Donald Trump expressed concerns over the potential threats to Christianity and other religions if President Joe Biden secures a second term.

What Happened: On Saturday, Trump was a keynote speaker at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's "Road to Majority Conference." He expressed concerns that religious freedom could be at risk under Biden’s administration, stating, "If you say that, they want to arrest you," referring to stating one’s allegiance to “God in Heaven.”

"If Joe Biden gets back in, Christianity will not be safe," Trump added. "In a nation with no borders, no laws, no freedom, no future. Not going to be safe. You're not going to be safe as a person, and your religion certainly will be, I think, in tatters."

Other prominent figures like Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. Joni Ernst, and former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard joined Trump at the annual event established by religious conservative Ralph Reed.

Trump asserted that he had done more for religious voters than any other president and had suffered more “wounds” as a result, reports Mediaite.

He further stressed to the audience that their faiths are under attack and highlighted the importance of voting.

"As you know, the radical left is trying to shame Christians, silence you, demoralize you, and they want to keep you out of politics," Trump said. "They don't want you to vote. That's why you have to vote."

Trump also commended the recent placement of the Ten Commandments in Louisiana public schools and urged Christian voters to participate in the upcoming elections in record numbers.

Trump claimed that he has endured more hardships than any other president in U.S. history, including Abraham Lincoln. Trump used this assertion to rally Christian voters for the upcoming November elections, promising to protect religious liberty from threats he perceives from Communists, Marxists and Fascists.

“And I have the wounds all over my body. If I took this shirt off, you'd see a beautiful, beautiful person. But you'd see wounds all over, all over me. I have taken a lot of wounds, I can tell you. More than I suspect any president ever,” Trump said.

Why It Matters: Trump’s remarks come at a time when religious freedom and its role in politics have become a contentious issue. His comments underscore the perceived threat to religious freedom under the current administration and the importance of religious voters in the political landscape.

The former president’s call to action for Christian voters to participate in the upcoming elections in record numbers highlights the potential influence of this demographic in future political outcomes.

Trump’s appeal to Christian voters is a key part of his strategy for the upcoming elections. His claim of suffering more than any other president is a clear attempt to elicit sympathy and support from this demographic.

The former president’s comments also underscore his ongoing narrative of being a victim of unfair treatment, a theme that has been prevalent throughout his political career.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

