Apple To Exclude Key Features From iOS 18 And macOS Sequoia For EU Customers: Here's Why

Apple Inc. AAPL has stated that it will not be offering three major features of its upcoming operating systems to its European Union (EU) customers. These features will be absent when iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia are released in the fall.

What Happened: The features that will not be available in the EU are Apple Intelligence, iPhone Mirroring to macOS Sequoia, and SharePlay Screen Sharing. This decision is due to regulatory concerns related to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple said in a statement to the Financial Times.

Apple Intelligence is a significant new initiative that includes AI-powered features and a major revamp to the Siri virtual assistant.

iPhone Mirroring to macOS Sequoia is a new feature that allows users to see a live interactive screen of their iPhone on their Mac, and SharePlay Screen Sharing is an upgrade to the screen sharing feature in FaceTime.

It is unclear what the interoperability requirements enforced by the DMA require in the context of these new features. However, Apple has stated that it would compromise “privacy and security.”

These features are some of the most significant enhancements Apple unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Apple Intelligence will begin to roll out this fall for US English language devices with iOS 18.0. More Intelligence features, such as some of the new Siri capabilities, will be arriving in future iOS 18 updates.

The Mac iPhone Mirroring feature is due later this year, in an update to macOS Sequoia. SharePlay Screen Sharing should be part of the first iOS 18.0 release.

Why It Matters: The absence of these features in the EU is a significant development, especially considering the importance of the EU market for Apple.

The EU has been at the forefront of regulating big tech companies and ensuring that they comply with stringent privacy and security standards.

This move by Apple could potentially have a significant impact on its relationship with the EU and its customers in the region.

