George Santos Joins OnlyFans 'To Stir The Pot:' 'You Get The Full Behind The Scenes Access To Everything'

In a surprising turn of events, former Congressman George Santos made his debut on the adult content platform OnlyFans on Wednesday.

What Happened: Santos, known for his controversial expulsion from Congress, has opted to leverage his notoriety on OnlyFans. His profile on the platform offers a monthly subscription at $29.99 and a three-month package for $80.97.

Despite the platform’s reputation, Santos clarified that his content would not be adult-oriented.

He stated, “The moment you’ve all been waiting for! Only on [OnlyFans] will you get the full behind-the-scenes access to everything I’m working on. see ya all there!”

When a user suggested that Santos should have joined Patreon instead of OnlyFans, Santos replied, “Boring…. We need to stir the pot!”

Why It Matters: Santos’ venture into OnlyFans isn’t his first attempt at a career pivot. He previously found financial success on Cameo, a platform where celebrities sell personalized video messages. According to Semafor, Santos earned more on Cameo in 48 hours than his annual congressional salary of $174,000.

His new role as a content creator comes as he faces federal charges of conspiracy, wire, credit card fraud, and identity theft. His trial is scheduled for September, and he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In December, Santos had been ousted from the House of Representatives after allegations of lying and federal charges. He became only the sixth member of Congress to be expelled, a notorious honor that comes after serving less than one year in office.

Santos, after being expelled from the House and facing federal charges, announced his bid for a congressional comeback.

