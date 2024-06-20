Palmer Luckey Announces New Headset For Military And Civilian Use, Identifies Adult Entertainment As Potential Market For VR Hardware: 'An Area Where I Can Punch Above My Weight'

Loading... Loading...

Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus and Anduril Industries, is working on a new headset that’s designed to meet military specifications but will also cater to non-military applications.

What Happened: Luckey disclosed his latest project during a presentation at the Augmented World Expo ongoing in the U.S. when he was on stage with Darshan Shankar and Stephanie Riggs.

While specific details about the project are yet to be revealed, Luckey indicated that the project is still in its nascent stages. He said that headset is “driven by military requirements but it's also going to be used for non-military stuff.”

He also suggested that “adult entertainment” could be a potential market for VR hardware for smaller companies, as mainstream companies often steer clear of it. However, he stated that this is not the primary focus of his current project.

“If I was starting from nothing and I had absolutely none of my network, none of my money, I’d want to find an area where I could punch above my weight,” he stated, adding, “We talked about it before I think it would be an adult entertainment.”

Luckey went on to say, “Adult VR doesn’t necessarily mean like PornHub VR. There’s a huge vast breadth of human experience that’s contained in that the big companies just aren’t going to touch.”

Why It Matters: This announcement comes on the heels of Luckey’s recent foray into the gaming industry. Earlier this month, he launched a modern handheld console, the ModRetro Chromatic, a tribute to the classic Game Boy.

At the time he said, “I don’t see this as a way to make money, I see it as the way to make the world’s best tribute to the Game Boy.”

Last year, Luckey praised Apple Inc.’s first-generation mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, before its release. This was significant because he previously worked at Apple’s rival Meta Platforms Inc. in the AR/VR space.

In 2022, he announced the creation of a custom VR headset called “NerveGear,” which he said could kill a player in real life if they died in a video game.

Photo Courtesy: Palmertech Through Wikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.