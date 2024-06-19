Qualcomm Ends $75M Lawsuit Linked To Apple's Patent Licensing Claims

Loading... Loading...

Qualcomm Inc QCOM agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit with its shareholders, marking a victory for investors where Apple Inc AAPL and global regulators previously failed.

What Happened: According to The Verge, the lawsuit accused Qualcomm of misleading shareholders about its business practices, specifically concerning patent licensing, which allegedly inflated the company’s stock price.

The dispute centered on Qualcomm’s alleged failure to disclose how it managed the licensing of essential patents, often tying these licenses to purchasing its chips.

See Also: Qualcomm Stock Surges With Samsung Partnership For Galaxy S25: What’s Driving The Growth?

Why It Matters: Qualcomm’s strategy led to a contentious legal spat with Apple and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Despite these challenges, Qualcomm largely prevailed. The San Diego-based company settled with Apple and saw regulatory actions overturned.

Ironically, Qualcomm’s stock price rose amid these legal skirmishes, undermining shareholder claims that the company artificially inflated its value.

Nonetheless, shareholders viewed the $75 million settlement positively. It represents a financial resolution that acknowledges their grievances where other attempts at legal recourse had faltered.

What’s Next: For Qualcomm, settling with shareholders ends a chapter of legal uncertainty and potential financial liability. The settlement’s terms await judicial approval, and Qualcomm has not yet commented publicly on the agreement.

Read Next: Qualcomm And Arm’s Legal Dispute Threatens New AI Laptop Shipments: Report

Image credits: Shutterstock.