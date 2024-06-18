Why Qaulcomm Shares Are Trading 3% Higher Tuesday

Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM shares are trading higher Tuesday amid strength in chip stocks. The stock rose following a report Monday suggesting Qualcomm could be the only system-on-chip (SoC) supplier for Samsung‘s Galaxy S25.
What To Know: Ming-Chi Kuo, a tech analyst, suggested on X Monday that Samsung will likely be the only SoC supplier for the Samsung Galaxy S25 as the Exynos 2500 may not ship on time.
Specifically, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 could be the primary SoC for the Samsung Galaxy S25. The report also suggested a 25-30% price increase for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.
Becoming the only SoC supplier would be a notable increase from Samsung’s Galaxy S24 where Qualcomm supplied 40% of the SoCs.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, other chip companies, such as NVIDIA NVDA and Super Micro Computer SMCI are also moving higher as of Tuesday morning.
Related Link: Nvidia Insiders Cash In Over $700M This Year As Jensen Huang $3.2 Trillion Chip Empire Continues To Swell
QCOM Price Action: At the time of publication, Qualcomm stock is trading 3.08% higher at $229.08 per data from Benzinga Pro.
Image: Photo via Shutterstock.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.