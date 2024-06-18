Why Qaulcomm Shares Are Trading 3% Higher Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM shares are trading higher Tuesday amid strength in chip stocks. The stock rose following a report Monday suggesting Qualcomm could be the only system-on-chip (SoC) supplier for Samsung‘s Galaxy S25.

What To Know: Ming-Chi Kuo, a tech analyst, suggested on X Monday that Samsung will likely be the only SoC supplier for the Samsung Galaxy S25 as the Exynos 2500 may not ship on time.

Specifically, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 could be the primary SoC for the Samsung Galaxy S25. The report also suggested a 25-30% price increase for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Becoming the only SoC supplier would be a notable increase from Samsung’s Galaxy S24 where Qualcomm supplied 40% of the SoCs.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, other chip companies, such as NVIDIA NVDA and Super Micro Computer SMCI are also moving higher as of Tuesday morning.

QCOM Price Action: At the time of publication, Qualcomm stock is trading 3.08% higher at $229.08 per data from Benzinga Pro.

