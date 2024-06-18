Advantage Qualcomm: World's Largest Smartphone Maker Could Switch Completely To Snapdragon Chips For Its Next Flagship

Loading... Loading...

South Korean tech behemoth Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.’s SSNLF upcoming flagship Galaxy S25 is expected to exclusively feature Qualcomm Inc.’s QCOM next-generation chipset, according to renowned tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

What Happened: On Monday, Kuo, an analyst at TF Securities, took to X, formerly Twitter, to suggest Samsung’s switch to Qualcomm chipsets entirely for its upcoming flagship phone.

“Qualcomm will likely be the sole SoC supplier for the Samsung Galaxy S25 (vs. 40% for the S24), as the Exynos 2500 may not ship due to Samsung’s lower-than-expected 3nm yield.”

The analyst also noted that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to see a price increase of 25% to 30%. This, coupled with the increased share of S25 orders, could benefit Qualcomm.

As Taiwan Semiconductor is the exclusive supplier of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, it is also expected to reap substantial benefits from the increase in orders, Kuo added.

Why It Matters: In the first quarter of 2024, Samsung reclaimed the top spot in the global smartphone market. In May, it was reported that China’s Huawei Technologies had surpassed Samsung in global foldable smartphone shipments for Q1 2024.

Last year in October, Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chipset, intended for the Galaxy S24, was reported to be less powerful than Apple’s A17 Pro chipset. This, along with the reported lower yield of 3nm chips, could have influenced Samsung’s decision to switch to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips for its next flagship.

Meanwhile, Samsung has been working on its extended reality (XR) headset to compete with the Vision Pro headset. At the time, Samsung’s decision to use its own Exynos 2200 chipset to power the headset instead of the Qualcomm XR chipset was reported to be an intriguing concept.

This is important considering the Exynos 2200 has been criticized for its tendency to overheat quickly and its high power consumption.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Samsung