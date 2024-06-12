Elon Musk Agrees With Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Unconventional Management Style: No Scheduled 1-On-1 Meetings 'Unless They Need Me'

Loading... Loading...

Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA Corp NVDA, has an unconventional approach to management. He recently revealed that he does not schedule one-on-one meetings with his direct reports unless they specifically request it.

What Happened: Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, shared his unique managerial style during a talk at Stanford University in March, reported CNBC Make It on Wednesday.

He leads a team of 55 individuals, all of whom report directly to him. Huang’s management structure is designed to facilitate quick information flow and agility, which means he avoids unnecessary meetings, including regular check-ins with his direct reports.

“Unless they need me, then I’ll drop everything for them,” Huang said.

His approach is in stark contrast to traditional management styles, where regular one-on-one meetings are the norm. Huang and his executives communicate enough throughout the workday to stay on the same page without needing formal meetings.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to a viral video clip on X featuring Huang, stating, “Generally agree, although there is a necessary minimum cadence of product/engineering meetings that are needed imo.”

This approach even extends to performance reviews, with Huang stating that he writes no reviews for any of his executives. Yale University psychology professor Laurie Santos discussed the psychological impact of having a fully booked schedule at SXSW in March.

She highlighted the concept of “time famine,” describing the feeling of dread and its potential consequences such as reduced productivity, lower work performance, and burnout.

Santos recommended reviewing and prioritizing tasks to alleviate this pressure, as well as consciously acknowledging and celebrating moments of regained time, such as when a call ends early or a meeting is canceled.

"I think we feel strapped for time because we think working … as much as we work all the time is essential for achieving the things we want to achieve in life," Santos said.

Why It Matters: Huang’s management style is in line with other tech industry leaders who have adopted unconventional approaches to meetings. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com, also encourages creative thinking by allowing his mind to wander during meetings, which can often extend beyond their planned duration.

Huang’s approach is also in line with his overall leadership style, which has been described as “demanding” and “perfectionist” by his employees, a label he embraces.

On the other hand, Mark Cuban, the billionaire investor, has criticized the overuse of meetings, stating that they are the primary workplace practice that negatively impacts individuals‘ productivity and consumes their precious time.

Despite his unconventional approach, Nvidia’s stock has been performing well. The company recently surpassed Apple in market cap, ranking behind only Microsoft.

