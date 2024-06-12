Tesla Ex-AI Chief Andrej Karpathy 'Really Liked' WWDC 2024 Announcements But Grok-Investor Pierre Ferragu Skeptical On Execution: 'Can Apple Make It Work?'

Loading... Loading...

On Monday, Apple Inc. AAPL kicked off its WWDC 2024 event and unveiled its generative AI initiatives for the first time, introducing these advanced features to iPhones and iPads under the name “Apple Intelligence.” While former Tesla AI Chief Andrej Karpathy has expressed enthusiasm regarding these announcements, Pierre Ferragu, raised concerns about its execution.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Karpathy, who is a renowned research scientist, took to X, formerly Twitter, and praised Apple’s AI announcement. He highlighted several key themes, including multimodal I/O, agentic, frictionless, initiative, delegation hierarchy, modularity, and privacy.

Karpathy concluded by saying, “We’re quickly heading into a world where you can open up your phone and just say stuff. It talks back and it knows you. And it just works. Super exciting and as a user, quite looking forward to it.”

See Also: A Day After Shutting Down Tesla Phone Rumors, Elon Musk Says It Is ‘Not Out Of The Question’

Reposting his post on X, Ferragu, a New Street Research analyst, agreed with Karpathy but questioned Apple’s ability to execute the vision. He stated, “The vision is right, but can Apple make it work? After all the promise of Siri in 2011 was very close to what was presented today.”

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: During the WWDC 2024, Apple also announced its partnership with Microsoft Corporation-backed OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 Sequoia. This move is part of Apple’s broader AI strategy, which includes using OpenAI's technology for AI writing summaries across its operating systems.

The biggest Apple Intelligence features were: Siri’s on-screen awareness and its ability to function like any AI chatbot, assistance in improving writing, Genmoji, and decluttering of the Photos app with a custom text-to-music generator.

However, despite the excitement, some analysts have expressed doubts about the impact of these AI features on consumer behavior and device sales. Others like Deepwater Asset Management’s Gene Munster believe that Apple’s AI strategy could trigger a three-year iPhone upgrade cycle.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple Unveils iOS 18 With Satellite Messaging, Home Screen Customization, Privacy Improvements And More

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.