Hunter Biden Juror Criticizes Defense Strategy, Including Naomi's Testimony: 'I Thought It Was A Mistake'

A juror who played a part in convicting Hunter Biden on gun-related charges has come forward to criticize the defense strategies and reveal the factors that led to the guilty verdict.

What Happened: The juror, who requested anonymity, expressed concerns about potential repercussions from the high-profile case. The juror, a 68-year-old man, disclosed that the defense’s decision to call Hunter Biden’s daughter, Naomi, to the stand did not aid his case, reported Politico.

“I thought it was a mistake,” said the juror about the testimony. "I think that was probably a strategy they should not have done. No daughter should have to testify against her dad."

Naomi Biden was testifying in her father’s defense, but prosecutors cross-examined her, leading her to acknowledge her father’s erratic behavior and difficulty in reaching him around the time he purchased the gun. Despite her testimony that her father seemed to be on the path to recovery from his crack cocaine addiction, prosecutors argued that he was still frequently using the drug at the time.

The juror, a 68-year-old man from Delaware’s beach area, stated that the jury did not find credible the defense’s central argument that Biden was sober and no longer viewed himself as an addict during the weeks when he bought a gun from a Wilmington gun store.

He also mentioned that the jury initially had a 6-6 split on Biden’s guilt on all charges but changed their positions as they reviewed the evidence, particularly the federal background-check form Biden was accused of lying on.

Despite the fact that Biden is President Joe Biden‘s son, there was little discussion about this fact in the jury room, and many jurors were unaware that first lady Jill Biden was in the gallery during most of the trial.

Why It Matters: The conviction of Hunter Biden on three felony gun charges is a significant development. This verdict was delivered by a Delaware jury after a week-long trial that brought to light his battle with addiction. The charges could lead to maximum prison sentences of 10 and 5 years, respectively, with each count also carrying a maximum fine of $250,000, as reported by NBC News.

This trial is unprecedented, being the first to involve a child of a sitting president. The charges add to the complexity of the political landscape leading up to the 2024 presidential election. This development follows a nine-count tax indictment against Hunter Biden in California, intensifying scrutiny of his business activities and casting a shadow over the political landscape.

