Academy Sports Teams Up With DoorDash To Simplify Back-To-School Shopping

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc ASO entered into an exclusive partnership with DoorDash Inc DASH to provide on-demand delivery from Academy’s 285 stores across 19 states during the upcoming Back-to-School season.
The collaboration allows customers to order Academy products through the DoorDash app and receive same-day delivery, typically within an hour.
The partnership aims to enhance customer convenience by providing a quick and easy way to purchase sports and outdoor gear.
“Academy Sports + Outdoors is continually looking for ways to help our customers get to the fun faster, and we believe this partnership with DoorDash will provide them with a new option to get the gear they need,” said Chad Fox, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.
Academy Sports + Outdoors stores are now listed on the DoorDash app, facilitating easy shopping for everyday items with same-day delivery.
Additionally, all Academy locations are available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program, which offers benefits such as $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders from numerous restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.
This strategic partnership is set to streamline back-to-school shopping for customers, ensuring they have quick access to essential sports and outdoor products.
Price Action: ASO shares are trading lower by 2.03% at $53.92 at the last check Monday.
