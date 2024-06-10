Google Hit With $14.85M Fine By Turkish Authority Over Local Search Compliance

Loading... Loading...

The Turkish Competition Board has fined Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL Google approximately $14.85 million (482 million Turkish Lira) for non-compliance with local competition regulations.

What Happened: The Turkish competition authority announced the fine on Monday, citing Google’s failure to meet its obligations regarding hotel searches, Reuters reported.

The fine was imposed due to Google’s alleged lack of action in addressing the competition board’s concerns about fair competition with other local search engines.

Google has faced a series of antitrust fines and investigations in recent years, particularly in the European Union.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

In January, the EU’s Court of Justice suggested dismissing Google’s appeal against a $2.6 billion fine for favoring its own shopping services, a move seen as exploiting its dominance in the general search services market. This was a significant setback for the tech giant.

See Also: Elon Musk's xAI Raises $6B: Here's Where It Stands Against OpenAI, Anthropic And Other AI Rivals

Furthermore, in March, the EU launched antitrust probes into Google, along with Apple Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc.

These investigations were part of the EU’s new Digital Markets Act, which aims to ensure fair competition in the tech industry. This move marked a significant escalation in the EU’s scrutiny of big tech companies.

Not The First Fine: Google has been hit with a series of fines since 2017, amounting to over $10.63 billion for various violations, including antitrust, anti-competition, patent, and privacy breaches.

These fines have raised concerns about Google’s market dominance and its impact on fair competition.

It remains to be seen how Google addresses these issues and navigates the evolving regulatory landscape.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Mark Cuban Warns US AI Regulations Could Give China The Edge After OpenAI’s Sora Faces New Threat From Chinese Company

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash