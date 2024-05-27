Elon Musk Laughs As Meta's Chief AI Scientist Thinks It's 'Too Early To Worry' About Regulating AI: 'Prepare To Be'

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms Inc.'s chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun, thinks it's "too early to worry" about regulating bleeding-edge technology like artificial intelligence, and xAI founder Elon Musk thinks it will happen regardless.

What Happened: AI pioneer LeCun took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his views on the ongoing debate about the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI). LeCun argued that it’s too early to worry about AI posing an existential risk, and even earlier to regulate it.

"AI is not some sort of natural phenomenon that will just emerge and become dangerous. WE design it and WE build it."

LeCun’s post comes in the wake of calls for stricter AI regulation and a reported “mass exodus” from OpenAI’s AI safety team.

He emphasized that AI is a human creation, and its safety and controllability depend on its design. He compared the situation to the development of turbojets, which were made reliable before widespread deployment.

Musk, though, thinks AI regulation will be enacted. "Prepare to be regulated!"

Why It Matters: LeCun’s stance contrasts with the views expressed by former OpenAI board members who have been advocating for stricter AI regulation. They argue that market forces need to be tamed for humanity’s sake.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, in particular, has expressed concerns about “subtle misalignments” making AI dangerous. He stated that he is “not that interested in killer robots,” but rather in the potential risks posed by these misalignments.

Moreover, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc.'s Google, agrees with Altman and Musk on the importance of well-regulated AI. However, LeCun’s post suggests that the AI community is far from reaching a consensus on this issue.

