Apple Watch Now Directly Syncs With Dexcom's G7 Glucose Monitor

Dexcom Inc. DXCM, a leading glucose monitor manufacturer, has enabled direct Apple Inc.’s AAPL Watch connectivity for its G7 model in the United States.

What Happened: The new feature allows G7 users to access real-time glucose data on their Apple Watch through Dexcom’s new app, without needing to sync with an iPhone.

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman revealed the information in his latest installment of the weekly “Power On” newsletter. This update is particularly beneficial for Apple Watch users who prefer to leave their phones behind occasionally.

As of 2022, approximately 24.4 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with diabetes, according to Statista. Globally, the number of diabetics was 537 million in 2021, a figure expected to rise to 783 million by 2045.

Why It Matters: The glucose monitoring market is significant, with millions of people worldwide needing to constantly check their blood sugar levels. Dexcom’s system still necessitates a skin prick, but tech giants like Apple and Samsung Electronics Co. are working on developing monitors that eliminate the need for blood draw.

In February earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration cautioned against the use of smartwatches or smart rings claiming to measure blood glucose levels without skin penetration, stating that no such device has been approved yet.

“The agency is working to ensure that manufacturers, distributors, and sellers do not illegally market unauthorized smartwatches or smart rings that claim to measure blood glucose levels,” the FDA said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Dexcom has been expanding its product line. In March 2024, the FDA approved Dexcom’s Stelo Glucose Biosensor System, the first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor. It is an integrated continuous glucose monitor designed for individuals 18 years and older who do not use insulin.

Photo by Anna Hoychuk on Shutterstock

