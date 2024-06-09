Mark Cuban Uses Hypothetical Space Virus Spread By Star Trek Aliens On Mars To Make A Point About Vaccines To Elon Musk

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk has been asked a hypothetical question about the vaccination of Mars settlers by Mark Cuban, the “Shark Tank” fame billionaire entrepreneur. Cuban’s question comes amid a series of tweets discussing the COVID-19 vaccine and U.S. military personnel.

What Happened: Musk had been responding to a post on X, formerly Twitter, about the COVID-19 vaccine, and Cuban decided to join the conversation with a hypothetical question about the vaccination of Mars settlers. Cuban’s question was in response to Musk’s post about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The tweet posed a hypothetical scenario where the second Mars settlement, with 30 settlers, faced a communicable virus with a mortality risk. The virus had likely originated from Tribbles, a fictional alien species from the Star Trek science-fiction universe, found by the first settlers. Continuing on the Star Trek theme, Cuban went on to say that Dr. Bones identified the infection, and Spock developed a 95% effective vaccine using pre-provided materials. The question was whether vaccination should have been mandatory or left to individual choice.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Cuban has spoken out about the importance of vaccinations.

In a previous statement, Cuban criticized Joe Rogan and Musk for their stance on vaccines, emphasizing the role of the pharmaceutical industry in saving lives.

Musk’s views on vaccines have also been a subject of public interest. Musk has previously reacted to news about Anthony Fauci’s daughter working at Twitter during the pandemic and defended his ‘Prosecute/Fauci’ jibe despite criticism from high-profile figures.

