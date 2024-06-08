Tesla Tequila Is Back: Here's How Much Latest Collectible Will Cost You

Loading... Loading...

Known best for its electric vehicles, Tesla Inc TSLA has also released a handful of collectibles for its loyal customers and fans over the years.

The company has included several beer and spirits-related products among its offerings.

What Happened: Tesla's initial entry into alcoholic beverages originated from a 2018 April Fool's Day joke. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a picture of himself surrounded by “Teslaquilla” bottles and a “bankrupt” Tesla.

Following the success of Tesla Tequila, the company recently introduced a new offering.

"Pour one out! Tesla Mezcal now available in the US," Tesla tweeted on Thursday.

The new drink is packaged in a lightning bolt-shaped bottle containing 750 mL of tequila, priced at $450.

The limited-release tequila is said to be "smoky and floral with a smooth finish" and has an ABV of 43%.

"The result is a mezcal that is as delicate as it is spicy, with a deep citrus and green apple nose that gives way to soft herbal notes with a delicate smokiness that lingers on the tongue. Finishes with notes of tuberose, jasmine and chamomile that soften into a balanced, velvety mouthfeel," the company said on its website.

The hand-blown glass bottle was designed by Tesla's Director of Product Design Javier Verdura and honors his Mexican roots and Mexico's Oaxacan culture.

Tesla Mezcal is exclusively available for purchase in select states and is not produced by Tesla. Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal are listed as the producers, with Speakeasy Co. handling fulfillment.

Orders will begin shipping in three to six weeks.

Payments can be made with credit cards, including shipping costs. Taxes and credit card fees bring the total to $498.23 for the 750 mL bottle of tequila.

Why It's Important: While Tesla currently has no plans to enter the beer and spirits production sector, its latest offering underscores the company’s focus on unique collectibles.

The lightning bolt-shaped glass is reminiscent of Tesla’s initial offering, which has become a sought-after collector’s item. Even an empty bottle commands high retail value on auction sites like eBay. The original tequila sold years ago cost $250 per bottle.

Photo: Shutterstock