Tesla Beer Is Here: Elon Musk Keeps Promise With GigaBier, How You Can Get Some

A new product has launched by Tesla Inc TSLA and beer drinkers in Europe and collectors of Tesla merchandise will rejoice.

What Happened: One of Tesla’s key factories is the Tesla Giga Berlin gigafactory, which recently hit an impressive milestone of 5,000 vehicles produced weekly.

When the factory opened, Musk promised there would be a beer called GigaBier to celebrate the factory and its German roots.

“We are going to have a beer,” Musk said at the time.

On Thursday, Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt shared the beer had launched on the Tesla website.

“Tesla GigaBier is designed to emulate the form of Cybertruck while honoring the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking,” the Tesla website wrote. “Enjoy this limited-edition pilsner-style beer brewed in Berlin with our exclusive strain of Cyberhops and notes of citrus, bergamot and sweet fruit.”

The beer comes in 330 ml bottles that pay tribute to the upcoming highly anticipated Cybertruck electric pickup truck from Tesla.

“Each bottle features a seamless gloss black sleeve with a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark.”

The listed ingredients for the beer are water, malted barley, cyberhops and yeast; it is 5% alcohol by volume (ABV).

Made in Germany and sold in packs of three, the beer is distributed by BrouwUnie and has an expiration of September 2023.

Tesla previously released Tesla Tequila for $250. The alcoholic beverage and bottle has become a collector’s item among Tesla fans and the empty bottles regularly pop up on eBay.

How to Buy GigaBier: The GigaBeir is available for sale on the Tesla website and can be bought with a credit card or Apple Pay.

The beer has a price of 89 euros for the three bottles, which includes the cost of shipping.

Residents of the U.S. and other countries are out of luck on this Tesla item. The following countries are the only approved addresses for GigaBier:

Austria

Belgium

Switzerland

Czech Republic

Germany

Denmark

Spain

Finland

France

United Kingdom

Ireland

Italy

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Sweden

Consumers must be 18 years of age to purchase the beer.

Quantities of the beer are listed as limited edition with no plans to restock, but this could change in the future, according to the website.

There is a maximum of 1 order (3 bottles) per customer in each separate order.

Users will receive a tracking link once the order is received. The website says to allow one to three weeks for order processing and the tracking link will update on a delivery time.

