Apple Could Introduce Passwords App At WWDC 2024 To Challenge 1Password And LastPass

In a bid to simplify the login process for its users, Apple Inc. AAPL reportedly plans to launch a new app called “Passwords” at its Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC on June 10.

What Happened: The Passwords app, powered by iCloud Keychain, will generate and store passwords, It will be integrated into the upcoming iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

This feature, previously concealed within Apple’s settings app, will now be a standalone app, encouraging users to adopt secure passwords and enhance device privacy.

The app will also allow users to import passwords from other services, directly competing with popular password managers like 1Password and LastPass. It will categorize user logins into different sections, such as accounts, Wi-Fi networks, and Passkeys, a password alternative promoted by Apple that relies on Face ID and Touch ID, the report noted.

Additionally, the app will be compatible with Apple’s first-generation mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, and Windows computers, supporting verification codes and functioning as an authentication app similar to Google Authenticator.

Why It Matters: The Passwords app is part of Apple’s broader AI initiative, which will be the main focus of the WWDC event. The initiative will introduce features such as notification summaries, instant photo editing, AI-created emoji, and an enhanced version of the Siri digital assistant.

Previously, it was reported that Apple’s upcoming software update, iOS 18, will be “one of the most significant iOS updates — if not the most significant — in the company’s history.”

Earlier this month, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives described the WWDC 2024 as the “most important event for Apple in over a decade,” predicting that it would mark the beginning of the company’s next growth cycle, driven by AI. Ives also anticipated a formal announcement from Apple regarding a partnership with ChatGPT-parent OpenAI.

