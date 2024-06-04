Trump Allies Blast Larry Hogan For 'Respect The Verdict' Remark, Senate GOP Comes To His Defense: 'You Just Ended Your Campaign'

Loading... Loading...

The former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) has found himself in the crosshairs of former President Donald Trump‘s allies after he made a statement urging respect for Trump’s recent trial verdict. Despite the backlash, Hogan has received support from Senate Republican leaders.

What Happened: Hogan’s call for respecting the verdict in Trump’s New York hush money trial has drawn criticism from Trump’s inner circle. This included a warning from Trump’s campaign manager, Chris LaCivita, that Hogan’s campaign was over, and a statement from Republican National Committee co-Chair Lara Trump that Hogan no longer deserved respect from the Republican Party, reported The Hill.

In terms of reaction, LaCivita said, “You just ended your campaign.” Lara Trump said Hogan didn’t “deserve the respect of anyone in the Republican Party at this point and, quite frankly, anybody in America.”

Despite the pushback, Senate Republican leaders have stood by Hogan, acknowledging the challenges he faces in a predominantly Democratic state. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) had actively recruited Hogan to run for the Senate, and NRSC Chair Steve Daines (R-Mont.) has affirmed his support for Hogan.

Why It Matters: Hogan’s remarks come in the wake of Trump’s guilty verdict on 34 charges of falsified business records in the hush money trial. This has further divided the nation, with a significant portion of the population calling for his exit from the 2024 presidential race.

Trump’s guilty verdict in the hush money trial has sparked a national debate, with a recent poll indicating that half of Americans agree with the verdict and believe Trump should withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. Trump, however, maintains a consistent 31% favorability rating, unaffected by his conviction for payments made to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Despite his popularity in Maryland, Hogan’s comments have reportedly raised concerns about his ability to appeal to both sides of the political spectrum. As the state leans heavily Democratic, Hogan’s success in the upcoming Senate race may hinge on his ability to win over moderate Democrats.

Photo Courtesy: Maryland GovPics On Wikimedia

