Tiananmen Square Massacre, 35 Years Later: Taiwan President Says 'Memory Of June 4 Will Not Disappear In Torrent Of History'

Newly elected Taiwan President Lai Ching Te pledged to perpetuate the memory of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, marking its 35th anniversary on Tuesday.

What Happened: Lai expressed his commitment to preserving the historical memory and reaching out to those who value Chinese democracy. The 1989 incident, where Chinese troops ended student-led pro-democracy protests with violence, remains a censored topic in China.

Lai emphasized the importance of countering authoritarianism with freedom in a Facebook post.

“The memory of June 4th will not disappear in the torrent of history. We will continue to work hard to make this historical memory last forever and move everyone who cares about Chinese democracy,” Lai wrote.

1989 Tiananmen Square Protest

The 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, a significant historical event, saw Beijing become the focal point of large-scale demonstrations that China’s Communist rulers brutally quashed.

The 1980s were a time of considerable change for China. The Communist Party, under the leadership of Deng Xiaoping, began allowing private businesses and foreign investment, aiming to boost the economy and enhance living conditions. This shift, however, also led to corruption and sparked aspirations for more political freedom.

The Communist Party found itself divided between those advocating for rapid change and hardliners who preferred stringent state control. By the mid-1980s, protests led by students had started, with participants including individuals who had experienced new ideas and improved living standards overseas.

In 1989, the protests intensified, driven by calls for more political freedom and the death of prominent politician Hu Yaobang, who had initiated some of the economic and political changes. His funeral in April saw a massive gathering, with people demanding more freedom of speech and less censorship.

In the subsequent weeks, protesters, estimated to number up to a million at their peak, congregated in Tiananmen Square, one of Beijing’s most famous landmarks. The government initially took no direct action against the protesters. However, hardliners within the Communist Party eventually prevailed, and martial law was declared in Beijing in the last two weeks of May.

On June 3 and 4, troops moved towards Tiananmen Square, opening fire, crushing, and arresting protesters to regain control of the area. The events remain a highly sensitive topic in China, with discussions about the massacre regularly removed from the internet, which the government tightly controls.

In late June 1989, the Chinese government stated that 200 civilians and several dozen security personnel had died, although the actual number of casualties is speculated to be much higher.

Decades After Crackdown

Public commemorations have now spread to overseas cities, including Taipei. High-ranking officials from Taiwan frequently use the anniversary as an opportunity to criticize China and call for it to acknowledge its actions.

Until 2020, Hong Kong was the only Chinese territory that held a memorial for the crackdown, drawing thousands each year to the vigil in Victoria Park.

China, which labels Lai a “separatist”, conducted war games around Taiwan last month as “punishment” for Lai’s separatism. Lai and his government, however, reject Beijing’s sovereignty claims, asserting that only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.

On the 35th anniversary of the June 4 crackdown, security was heightened and access to Beijing’s Tiananmen Square was restricted, reported Reuters. Increased policing was also observed in Hong Kong as activists in Taiwan and other locations prepared to commemorate the date with vigils.

