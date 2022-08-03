Nancy Pelosi To Reportedly Meet 3 Prominent Human Rights Activists, Including A Tiananmen Square Demonstrator, In Taiwan

As a part of her trip to Taiwan, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be meeting prominent human rights activists in Taiwan who suffered at the hands of China.

What Happened: Pelosi is set to meet a Hong Kong bookseller on Wednesday who fled to the self-ruled island in 2019, a former Tiananmen Square demonstrator and a Taiwanese activist recently released by China, according to Reuters.

Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee said he hopes Pelosi can help Hong Kongers who are afraid to return to the city amid fears China will persecute them under sweeping national security law.

"I want to discuss with her whether there is a possibility for the U.S. government to help those who cannot return to Hong Kong and who may not be able to obtain identity cards in Taiwan, to help them to go to the United States," Lam told the publication.

In 2015, Lam was detained by the Chinese authorities for eight months for books critical of China's leaders and their private lives.

The report pointed out that the American Institute in Taiwan sent the invitation to Lam — the United States' de facto embassy in Taiwan — which listed the National Human Rights Museum in Xindian, New Taipei City, as the location for a meeting. However, it did not specifically mention Pelosi in the invitation.

Meanwhile, Pelosi, in her remarks after meeting President Tsai Ing-wen, said, “the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy. America's decision to preserve democracy here in Taiwan remains iron-clad,” adding that “Our visit was about human rights, unfair trade practices, security issues."

