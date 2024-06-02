Elon Musk Mocks Steve Jobs, Apple's Potential Deal With OpenAI, Siri's AI Overhaul And More: This Week In Appleverse

Loading... Loading...

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride in the tech world, with Elon Musk taking a dig at Apple Inc. AAPL, Apple’s reported deal with OpenAI, and the tech giant’s plans to revamp Siri. Let’s dive into the details.

Musk Mocks Apple’s Open Source Stance: Tesla Inc.’s CEO, Elon Musk, took a swipe at Apple’s co-founder, Steve Jobs, over the company’s reluctance to embrace open source technologies. Musk expressed his views on X, formerly Twitter, agreeing with a post that suggested Apple could be “light years ahead of their competition” if they adopted an open source approach. Read the full article here.

Apple’s Deal with OpenAI: Apple has reportedly struck a deal with OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18. This comes despite potential opposition from Apple’s AI chief, John Giannandrea. The specifics of the agreement remain undisclosed, but this partnership doesn’t rule out the possibility of Apple collaborating with other AI industry players. Read the full article here.

Siri’s AI Overhaul: Apple is reportedly planning a significant overhaul of its Siri virtual assistant. The new system will allow Siri to control all features within apps for the first time. This change is part of Apple’s renewed push into AI, which will be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10. Read the full article here.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Screen Issues: Apple has reportedly paused the mass production of its iPhone 16 Pro Max screens due to quality issues. The company has approved the mass production of three out of four iPhone 16 displays, but the iPhone 16 Pro Max screens have not yet met Apple’s quality standards. Read the full article here.

Apple’s First OLED MacBook Pro: Apple is expected to launch its first OLED MacBook Pro model in 2026, according to tech analyst Omdia. The demand for OLED displays in mobile PCs is estimated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37% from 2023 to 2031. Read the full article here.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Navdeep Yadav.