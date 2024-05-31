Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu Invited To Address Congress By Bipartisan Leaders Amid ICC War Crimes Allegations

Loading... Loading...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been formally invited to address the U.S. Congress by bipartisan leaders. This development came shortly after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to halt its military operations in Rafah, a city in Southern Gaza, with immediate effect.

What Happened: The invitation was extended by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Friday, and it was co-signed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), reported The Hill, citing the letter.

The letter expressed solidarity with Israel in its fight against terrorism, particularly Hamas. “We join the State of Israel in your struggle against terror, especially as Hamas continues to hold American and Israeli citizens captive and its leaders jeopardize regional stability.”

“For this reason, on behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, we would like to invite you to address a Joint Meeting of Congress,” the letter stated.

The address is expected to take place within the next eight weeks or soon after the August recess, the report noted, citing a source familiar with the development. This would be Netanyahu’s fourth address to a joint meeting of Congress, following speeches in 2015, 2011, and 1996.

Why It Matters: Netanyahu’s visit to the Capitol is expected to spark further controversy, with some progressive members of Congress indicating that they may boycott the event. This follows the recent filing of arrest warrants for Netanyahu and other Israeli and Hamas leaders by a prosecutor with the International Criminal Court, alleging them of war crimes.

Earlier this month, reports emerged President Joe Biden had cautioned that the U.S. would withhold bombs and artillery shells if the Israel Defense Forces initiated a major offensive on Rafah. Despite this warning, Netanyahu stated, “If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone. If we need to, we will fight with our fingernails.”

