Former Mossad Boss Allegedly Threatened ICC Prosecutor To Drop War Crimes Inquiry Against Israel: Report

Loading... Loading...

Yossi Cohen, the former head of Israel’s Mossad, is alleged to have threatened the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to abandon a war crimes investigation into Palestine. This revelation comes amid a series of secret meetings and covert operations.

What Happened: Cohen is said to have personally met with the ICC’s then-prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, to pressure her into dropping the war crimes investigation, according to The Guardian report.

According to accounts shared with ICC officials, Cohen is alleged to have told Bensouda: "You should help us and let us take care of you. You don't want to be getting into things that could compromise your security or that of your family."

These meetings took place in the years leading up to the formal investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in occupied Palestinian territories, which was launched in 2021.

The activities were authorized at a high level and justified on the basis that the court posed a threat of prosecutions against military personnel, according to a senior Israeli official. Cohen’s personal involvement in the operation against the ICC took place when he was the director of the Mossad.

Four sources, according to the report have confirmed that Bensouda briefed a small group of senior ICC officials regarding Cohen’s efforts to influence her, citing concerns about the escalating and menacing tone of his actions.

Despite Cohen’s efforts, the investigation culminated last week when Bensouda’s successor, Karim Khan, announced that he was seeking an arrest warrant for the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, over the country’s conduct in its war in Gaza.

A spokesperson for Israel's prime minister's office said: "The questions forwarded to us are replete with many false and unfounded allegations meant to hurt the state of Israel."

See Also: Trump Faces ‘Upwards Of 80 Percent’ Chance Of Conviction In Hush Money Case, Says Legal Expert — Defense

Why It Matters: These allegations against Cohen also come in the wake of other significant events involving Israel and its leaders. Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s foreign policy advisor called for sanctions on ICC officials targeting Netanyahu.

Earlier, Trump had also called for an end to Israel’s Gaza offensive, amid falling global support. This put further pressure on Israel’s leadership and its military actions.

Despite these challenges, Netanyahu has remained defiant, vowing to “fight with our fingernails” against Hamas after the U.S. threatened an arms freeze.

Read Next: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion To Vacate Speaker Mike Johnson’s Position Has Fallen Flat

Image Via Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote