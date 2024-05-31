Top 4 Real Estate Stocks That Should Keep You Up At Night

Loading... Loading...

As of May 31, 2024, four stocks in the real estate sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

AMREP Corporation AXR

On March 8, AMREP reported earnings of 2 cents per share for its 2024 fiscal third quarter, versus year-ago earnings of $3.12 per share. The company's stock gained around 6% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $24.36.

RSI Value: 72.82

72.82 AXR Price Action: Shares of AMREP rose 3.4% to close at $21.20 on Thursday.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. AIRC

On April 8, Apartment Income REIT announced it will be taken private by Blackstone for roughly $10 billion. Blackstone Real Estate Partners X entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AIR Communities in an all-cash transaction valued at about $10 billion, including the assumption of debt. The company's stock has a 52-week high of $38.84.

RSI Value: 72.45

72.45 AIRC Price Action: Shares of Apartment Income REIT fell 0.03% to close at $38.70 on Thursday.

Latam Logistic Properties, S.A. LPA

On May 13, Logistic Properties Of The Americas named Annette Fernandez as COO and Paul Smith as CFO. The company's stock gained around 2,297% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $258.85.

RSI Value: 98.83

98.83 LPA Price Action: Shares of Latam Logistic Properties jumped 684% to close at $258.85 on Thursday.

Whitestone REIT WSR

On May 14, Whitestone REIT announced preliminary results of 2024 Annual Meeting of shareholders. The company's stock jumped around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week high is $13.12.

RSI Value: 70.35

70.35 WSR Price Action: Shares of Whitestone REIT rose 0.9% to close at $12.96 on Thursday.

