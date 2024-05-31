China Cites 'National Security' As It Tightens Export Controls On Aviation And Aerospace Equipment Amid US Restrictions

Loading... Loading...

China has declared its intention to impose export restrictions on certain aviation and aerospace technologies and components. The new regulations, set to take effect from July 1, are part of an effort to “safeguard national security.”

What Happened: The new restrictions are designed to bolster national security and comply with international non-proliferation obligations, CNBC reported on Friday. The notice was jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the General Administration of Customs, and the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission.

The new rules mandate that exports of items such as aerospace structural components, engine manufacturing equipment, software, and gas turbine manufacturing technologies will now require export licenses. The spokesperson clarified that these rules are not aimed at any particular country or region.

China has voiced its opposition to the use of its controlled items by any country or region in activities that compromise its national sovereignty, security, and development. Both China and the U.S. have previously imposed export restrictions on technology, equipment, and materials vital to national security.

Why It Matters: This move comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions between China and the U.S. Biden administration decided to tighten its grip on China’s Huawei by revoking key export licenses from U.S. chipmakers, including Broadcom AVGO and Advanced Micro Devices AMD. Shortly after, on May 10, the U.S. imposed new trade restrictions on 37 Chinese firms over military and Russia connections, a move that China strongly criticized.

Earlier this month, China’s commerce ministry imposed sanctions on Boeing BA and two other defense companies for arms sales to Taiwan, as reported by the Associated Press. More recently, Boeing’s BA deliveries in China were impacted by a regulatory review over battery concerns.

In April, the U.S. also sought to counter China’s economic influence in Latin America with new trade deals.

However, China is pivoting towards a more export-focused growth model. Experts have warned that this might lead to a global trade war.

Image via Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Pooja Rajkumari