Trump Proclaims Innocence After Guilty Verdict On All 34 Counts In Criminal Trial: 'Real Verdict Will Be Nov. 5 By The People'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in a criminal trial Thursday.

Here's what Trump had to say after the verdict and other reactions from leading politicians.

Trump Reacts: Echoing comments made throughout the multi-week trial process, Trump told reporters the trial was rigged and he was innocent.

"This was a disgrace. This was rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt," Trump said, as reported by NBC News.

Trump added that the U.S. has "gone to hell."

"I'm a very innocent man. It's OK. I'm fighting for our country. I'm fighting for our Constitution."

As previously shared by Benzinga, Trump can still run for president after being convicted and even if he ends up with a prison sentence.

"This is far from over."

Trump will likely appeal the verdict and faces sentencing on July 11. Judge Juan Merchan will determine sentencing with each of the guilty verdicts coming with a sentence of up to four years in prison. It is believed to be unlikely that Trump will receive any prison time, according to political experts.

The former president also gave a quick rally cry to supporters ahead of the 2024 election.

"Real verdict will be Nov. 5 by the people."

Related Link: Trump Vs. Biden: 2024 Presidential Candidates Neck-And-Neck With 1 Point Difference Following Independent Voters Recent Poll Shift

Other Reactions: Many Trump supporters and those who are against the former president are weighing in with reactions after the verdict was announced.

President Joe Biden's team issued a statement after the verdict saying "no one is above the law."

"Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today's verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box," Biden campaign's communications director Michael Tyler said as reported by NBC News.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) said the former president was convicted on "ridiculous charges" as the result of a politically motivated trial.

"Today is a shameful day in American history," Johnson said. "Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party."

Former Trump Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has been critical of his former boss and no longer supports the former president.

"Orange is the new orange," Scaramucci tweeted.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who ran against Trump in the 2024 Republican primaries and is considered a vice presidential candidate, took to X to share his reaction.

Loading... Loading...

"The prosecutor is a politician who promised to nail Trump. The judge's daughter is a Democrat operative who literally *raised $$ from the trial* while her father presided over it. The jury instructions said they didn't have to agree on the crime to convict. This will backfire," Ramaswamy tweeted.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said the verdict is a "travesty of justice."

"The Manhattan kangaroo court shows what happens when our justice system is weaponized by partisan prosecutors in front of a biased judge with an unfair process, designed to keep President Trump off the campaign trail and avoid bringing attention to President Biden's failing radical policies," Jordan said.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who was a key witness in the case for the prosecution, shared a screenshot on X of the verdict and tweeted "Guilty On All Counts!" with a Team Cohen hashtag.

Trump's oldest son Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to share that the verdict was "such bulls***."

"The Democrats have succeeded in their years long attempt to turn America into a third-world s***hole. November 5 is our last chance to save it," Trump Jr. said.

Trump’s other son Eric Trump also shared that the verdict ruling could influence the 2024 presidential election: “May 30th, 2024 might be remembered as the day Donald J. Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election,” Trump tweeted.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who is also a Trump vice presidential candidate, said the trial was corrupt.

"Today's verdict shows how corrupt, rigged and unAmerican the weaponized justice system has become under Joe Biden and Democrats. I fully support President Trump appealing this decision and look forward to a higher New York Court to deliver justice and overturn the verdict," Stefanik said.

DJT Price Action: Shares of Trump Media & Technology DJT are down 8% to $47.70 in after-hours trading Thursday. The stock has been highly volatile during the trial and plunged by double digits after the verdict was read.

Read Next: Trump Hush Money Trial Has 12 Jurors: Here Are The 7 Men, 5 Women To Decide Former President’s Fate

Image created using artificial intelligence MidJourney