Elon Musk Weighs In Amid Reports Of Russia Jamming 90% Of Ukraine's Missiles: 'Signal Is Very Weak'

Elon Musk weighed in on the effectiveness of Russia’s GPS jamming capabilities in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

What Happened: Musk’s comments came in response to a post by Mario Nawfal, who cited a former Department of Defense officer David Pyne‘s claims about Russia’s electronic warfare systems.

As per Pyne, Russia’s long-range GPS jammers have caused “90% of guided missile and drone systems supplied by the U.S to Ukraine to miss their target.”

Musk responded by noting, “The GPS signal is very weak, so easy to jam.”

Why It Matters: The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has seen significant escalation, with concerns about the effectiveness of military aid provided to Ukraine. Recently, Robert Kennedy Jr. expressed alarm over the situation, stating that the escalation is “getting out of control” after Russian nuclear early warning systems were targeted. He criticized President Joe Biden for not engaging in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Additionally, there have been reports that Putin has shown a willingness to consider a ceasefire amid growing frustration with Western interference. This comes as the European Union approved $3.5 billion in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, with plans to increase this amount significantly.

